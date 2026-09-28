AEW wrestler Benjamin Satterley, known as ‘Pac,’ dies

A day after wrestling in All Elite Wrestling’s biggest show, Benjamin Satterley, also known as Pac, died at the age of 40.

AEW announced his death on Sunday night, saying he had his final appearance in Chicago before his death.

All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative… pic.twitter.com/uqzO371t2V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2026

TMZ said he had competed in the group’s All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago on Saturday night, taking on Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship.

The Aesthetic posted Pac’s final entrance at the show to X.com.

pac's final entrance last night at aew all out in chicago. 🕊️💔 pic.twitter.com/Xhtrr4B93X — the aesthetic (@theaesthetic) September 28, 2026

Pac lost the match, but had a “near 20-minute performance filled with vintage moves,” Bleacher Report said.

Satterley started wrestling on the independent circuit in 2004 when he was a teen He then started wrestling in the New Japan Pro-Wrestling group in 2012 and signed a contract with WWE the same year.

He wrestled in WWE as Neville, according to Bleacher Report.

Pac was known as “The Man that Gravity Forgot” thanks to his high-flying style. He was a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, an NXT Champion, and a two-time Cruiserweight Champion.

He left WWE in 2018 and, in 2019, joined AEW, eventually joining Death Triangle and the Death Riders. He won the AEW World Trios Championship twice and the first AEW All-Atlantic Championship, according to Bleacher Report.

A cause of death was not released, TMZ reported.

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