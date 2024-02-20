8 injured after vehicle crashes into Sport Clips salon in suburban Chicago

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Eight people were injured on Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a suburban Chicago hair salon, authorities said.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Orland Fire Protection District responded to a Sport Clips salon on W. 159th St. at around 2 p.m. CST. The vehicle had crashed through its south-facing wall, striking multiple people inside, officials told the newspaper.

The driver then reversed the vehicle and struck multiple cars in the parking lot, according to WFLD-TV.

The circumstances surrounding what caused the crash in the southwestern suburb of Chicago are unclear, WLS-TV reported.

Eight people inside the salon were treated for injuries, according to WLFD. The driver was also treated.

Two people were taken to Silver Cross Hospital, one person was transported to Palos Northwestern Hospital and another was taken to Christ Hospital for further treatment, WFLD reported.

Police said the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The other four people injured, which included employees at Sport Clips, refused treatment, according to the television station.

The building had extensive damage, the Tribune reported. Orland Hills police are investigating the crash, according to the newspaper.

