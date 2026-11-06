Japan announces emergency cybersecurity package following a wave of attacks

TOKYO — Japan on Friday announced an emergency cybersecurity package that includes the use of artificial intelligence and cyber rescue teams after a wave of massive data breaches hit major companies and government agencies.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told a ministerial meeting Friday that a rapid response to potential attacks is essential in the era of AI-generated attacks. She urged both government agencies and companies to step up their preparedness.

The emergency package comes after dozens of companies and government agencies were hit by unauthorized access to their systems and leaks of client data, prompting uneasiness across Japan.

"At this very moment, cases of unauthorized access and data breaches are occurring, causing a major impact on daily lives of the people and corporate activities,” Takaichi said. “Let us increase the response capability across Japan by devoting all government resources.”

Measures in the 10 billion yen ($63 million) package are designed to build a resilient society in which the public and private sectors share information, provide swift assistance to the affected and recover from damage.

It aims to acquire one of the world’s highest levels of cybersecurity.

The government will enhance its capability to access servers used by hackers as a preemptive measure known as “active cyber defense,” which was legalized in October.

In case of a possible challenge to Japan’s national security, the government will deploy a support team of officials from the Defense Ministry, the National Police Agency and the National Cybersecurity Office.

Under the measures in the package, a “top gun" team of cybersecurity experts will be set up by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry by the end of November. Team members will use AI to counter hackers and detect weaknesses in network systems. They are to cooperate with technology companies and advanced AI developers of friendly nations to keep Japan's security expertise up to date.

There will also be a “cyber rescue team” of experts from the public and private sectors to provide initial responses to companies affected by cyberattacks. A separate team will help vulnerable companies to strengthen their defenses.

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