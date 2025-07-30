States where robocalls and spam texts are rising fastest

Despite federal crackdowns and growing public awareness, robocalls and SMS spam are becoming increasingly common in certain parts of the country. Driven by evolving scam tactics and opportunistic targeting, certain states are experiencing an increase in unwanted call and text activity.

But which states have it worse than others? And why? PeopleFinders shares what you need to know.

The Big Picture: A Nationwide Problem

In 2024, Americans received an estimated 53 billion robocalls, and the estimate for spam texts is even higher, according to the YouMail Robocall Index. This staggering volume reflects both persistent scam operations and an increasing reliance on automated systems for marketing.

While robocalls remain a top consumer complaint to the Federal Communications Commission, spam texts are catching up quickly, especially as mobile carriers crack down on voice-based spam.

It might not come as a surprise that this rise in spam activity isn’t uniform across the country. A closer look reveals that certain states are experiencing a sharper increase than others.

States With The Most Robocall Complaints

Recent reports indicate that some states experience a higher volume of robocalls and text scams per capita than others. Here are the states with the highest number of complaints per 100,000 people, according to the Federal Trade Commission:

Delaware - 885 Ohio - 849 Arizona - 813 Illinois - 801 North Carolina - 778

Analysts attribute this rise to several factors, including population growth, commonly spoofed area codes, and increased digital activity in certain areas. These regions also tend to be popular targets for seasonal scams, such as tax season or weather-related fraud, giving scammers more thematic hooks for their messages.

Smishing: Spam Texts Are Catching Up

Although robocalls remain a major source of frustration for many Americans, spam texts are rising fastest in most states. SMS phishing—or “smishing”—is becoming increasingly common, poised to surpass the frequency of robocalls in some areas.

Smishing scams have become increasingly sophisticated, with links that mimic official portals from banks, government agencies, and delivery services.

California and Texas take the cake for the highest volume of spam texts, but states like Arizona and Nevada have seen a sharp rise in fraudulent text scams since 2023. With more governments cracking down on robocalls, it appears that texts are quickly becoming scammers' next best option.

Where Scams Are Rising Fast—And Why

Many states are seeing a rise in instances of robocalls and “smishing” scams. Here are a few states that saw a significant increase in reported robocalls since 2023:

West Virginia

Arizona

Florida

Oklahoma

While spam calls and texts often originate from overseas, scammers routinely spoof local area codes to make their messages appear more trustworthy. As a result, states with dense population centers or high economic activity are disproportionately targeted.

How to Protect Yourself

Experts recommend a multilayered approach to staying safe from scammers. Here are some ways you can avoid falling for an over-the-phone scam:

Never answer calls from numbers you don't recognize.

Don't click on suspicious links, even if they appear to come from a local sender.

Forward spam texts to 7726 (SPAM) to report them to your carrier.

Use your phone's built-in spam filtering tools or install third-party call-blocking software.

For added peace of mind, look up unknown numbers via reverse phone lookup before responding, especially if the message sounds urgent or threatening.

The FCC has stepped up enforcement against illegal robocallers in recent years, and some states are passing laws to regulate text-based scams. Still, the enforcement landscape remains reactive.

Many scam operations shift tactics quickly or operate out of jurisdictions beyond the reach of the U.S. legal system. It falls to individuals to take proper action and keep themselves safe.

Key Takeaways

Robocalls and spam texts aren’t going away anytime soon, but their growth in popularity isn’t hitting all states equally. As scammers continue to exploit local trust and ever-changing tactics, consumers in high-target areas need to be especially vigilant.

With a combination of technological tools and smarter habits, it’s possible to avoid the worst of the spam wave and stop scammers from turning your phone into a liability.

This story was produced by PeopleFinders and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.