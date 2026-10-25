SS United States scheduled for sinking next month to become works largest artificial reef

DESTIN, Fla. — A historic ocean liner is a step closer to becoming the world's largest artificial reef.

Okaloosa County officials in Florida announced that they expect to sink the SS United States off the Florida Gulf Coast during the second week of November. The exact dates could change because of weather.

The ship will be sunk about 22 nautical miles (41 kilometers) southwest of Destin.

“This is an exciting move forward to create a one-of-a-kind resource for the environment and for our tourism industry,” county officials wrote in a news release.

The nearly 1,000-foot (305-meter) vessel shattered the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage in 1952. Preservation groups moved unsuccessfully to have the ship saved but were hindered by high costs.

Supporters hope that sinking the ship will make it a barnacle-encrusted star among more than 500 artificial reefs and a signature diving attraction, helping to generate millions of dollars a year in local tourism spending for scuba shops, charter fishing boats and hotels.

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