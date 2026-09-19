Saudi Arabia confirms Yemen's Houthi rebels tried to attack its capital with a ballistic missile

CAIRO — Saudi Arabia on Saturday confirmed that Yemen’s Houthi rebels tried to attack its capital with a ballistic missile, the first targeting of Riyadh since the escalation in fighting with the Iran-backed rebels.

The statement by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis came long after the morning attempt, which the coalition said was intercepted. It also said the Houthis tried to attack civilian infrastructure in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu and in Taif, Baysh and Farasan but they were thwarted, giving no further details.

The Houthis earlier claimed, without providing evidence, they had targeted “sensitive sites” in Riyadh and facilities of Saudi oil giant Aramco in Yanbu, causing “massive fires.” Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, did not respond to a request for comment.

The fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis is the latest front to erupt as a result of the Iran war. The growing conflict near another important global shipping corridor has brought new pressures for markets.

Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed they attacked Saturday with cruise and ballistic missiles as well as drones. He also said Saudi Arabia had attempted to target the rebel-held city of Sanaa in Yemen, without giving details. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify the claims.

On Thursday, the first civilian casualty was reported as the Saudi civil defense said debris from an intercepted Houthi drone killed a Yemeni resident of Saudi Arabia.

And on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia said the Houthis had tried to attack Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, with a drone that it said was intercepted. The Houthis fiercely denied the accusation.

Regional officials have told The Associated Press that Saudi Arabia is running low on missile interceptors and has asked France, Britain, Pakistan and Egypt for air defense support.

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Anna reported from Jerusalem.

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