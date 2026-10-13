Renting vs. buying for college: How the costs compare over 4 years

Sending a student off to college comes with plenty of big decisions, including one that families may not expect: Is it better to pay rent for four years, or buy a home near campus?

On a monthly basis, renting is usually the less expensive option. But the monthly payment is only part of the equation. Rent is a housing expense, while part of the mortgage payment goes toward paying down the loan and building equity. If the home gains value over time, that can build equity, too. That means a home that costs more to own each month could potentially tell a different financial story after four years.

A mortgage payment works differently: Interest, taxes, insurance and mortgage insurance are costs, just like rent, while the principal portion chips away at the loan balance. Add any gain in the home's value, and ownership can also build equity through appreciation.

Once that equity is counted, the rent-vs.-buy comparison can look very different over the length of a four-year degree.

To find out how the numbers compare near college campuses across the U.S., Lower analyzed two-bedroom homes for sale and for rent from Movoto, a real estate search platform and Lower company, in the housing markets tied to the 54 universities ranked in the top 50 of the 2027 U.S. News Top Public Schools list.

Lower compared average two-bedroom asking rents against the estimated monthly cost of owning with a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loan and 5% down. That cost includes principal, interest, property taxes, homeowners insurance, and the FHA mortgage insurance premium (MIP), a standard fee for FHA borrowers. Lower then modeled a four-year ownership period to see how the comparison changes once equity is factored in.

Renting came out ahead on monthly affordability in nearly 90% of the markets analyzed. Over four years, though, the picture changes significantly once modeled equity is included.

By the Numbers

89.6% of markets where renting costs less each month

of markets where renting costs less each month 85.4% of markets where buying has the lower estimated four-year net cost under the modeled scenario

of markets where buying has the lower estimated four-year net cost under the modeled scenario 36 markets flip from renting being cheaper monthly to buying coming out ahead over four years

markets flip from renting being cheaper monthly to buying coming out ahead over four years $27,672 median four-year difference in buying's favor

median four-year difference in buying's favor 80% of modeled equity comes from a 4% home value appreciation assumption

Key Findings

Renting a two-bedroom home costs less each month in 43 of 48 college housing markets (89.6%). Near the nation's top public universities, the median monthly cost to own an average two-bedroom is $3,231, compared with a median rent of $2,100, a difference of $1,098 a month.

Near the nation's top public universities, the median monthly cost to own an average two-bedroom is $3,231, compared with a median rent of $2,100, a difference of $1,098 a month. Over four years, buying has a lower estimated net cost in 41 of 48 markets (85.4%) once modeled equity is included. Much of that advantage comes from a standardized 4% annual appreciation assumption, which is a modeling tool, not a forecast.

Much of that advantage comes from a standardized 4% annual appreciation assumption, which is a modeling tool, not a forecast. Clemson, South Carolina, has the largest estimated four-year buying advantage at $87,503 , followed by Santa Cruz, California ($83,423), Riverside, California ($77,509) and Philadelphia ($76,337).

, followed by Santa Cruz, California ($83,423), Riverside, California ($77,509) and Philadelphia ($76,337). Santa Barbara, California, has the largest advantage for renting. Renting comes out $100,579 ahead over four years and also costs less month to month. It's one of seven markets where renting comes out ahead on both measures.

Renting Has the Monthly Cost Advantage

For most families, the monthly cost is an important place to start. Under the 5% down FHA scenario used in this analysis, monthly ownership costs include principal and interest, property taxes, homeowners insurance, and FHA mortgage insurance every month. Lower compared that total with the average two-bedroom asking rent in each market. Appreciation and equity aren’t included in this part of the analysis, so this comparison is focused on what it costs to rent versus own each month.

The gap is widest in three California markets. Owning costs $11,891 more per month than renting in Santa Barbara, $5,415 more in La Jolla, California, and $4,746 more in Los Angeles.

Buying costs less per month in just five markets: Clemson ($524 less), Riverside ($193 less), College Park, Maryland ($179 less), Philadelphia ($153 less), and Camden, New Jersey ($96 less).

Over Four Years, the Math Changes

Looking beyond the monthly payment changes the comparison. Over four years, a homeowner is also paying down the mortgage and potentially benefiting from an increase in the home’s value. When that equity is subtracted from the cost of owning, buying can look very different than it does month to month.

In this model, equity builds in two ways. The first is principal paid down over 48 mortgage payments, which is set by the loan's amortization schedule. The second is appreciation, modeled at 4% a year, compounded annually, in every market. The 4% rate is a standardized assumption, not a prediction of where home prices will go.

Appreciation does most of the heavy lifting. In every market, about 80% of modeled equity comes from the 4% assumption and about 20% from paying down the principal. If home values grow more slowly than 4% a year, or fall, buying may look less favorable in this comparison.

Buyers still pay the full ownership cost each month. The four-year net cost figure is an equity-adjusted estimate, not a cash-flow payment, and equity isn't cash in hand unless the owner sells, refinances, or otherwise taps it.

Where Buying Shows the Largest Four-Year Advantage

Lower identified the 10 markets where buying shows the largest estimated four-year advantage over renting, once equity is counted.

A table listing top ten markets with the largest estimated four-year advantage in buying over renting. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lower

Clemson tops the list with an estimated four-year buying advantage of $87,503, followed by Santa Cruz at $83,423, Riverside at $77,509, and Philadelphia at $76,337.

But the monthly numbers tell a more nuanced story. Riverside and Philadelphia are among the few markets where buying costs less both month-to-month and over four years. In Santa Cruz, owning costs $1,922 more per month than renting, while the gap in Irvine, California, is $3,160. Once modeled equity is factored in, however, buying comes out ahead over the four-year period in both markets.

A higher monthly cost doesn’t necessarily translate to a higher estimated cost over four years, particularly when principal paydown and potential home-price appreciation are taken into account.

Where Renting Comes Out Ahead

Renting has the lower estimated four-year net cost in seven markets. In each, the higher monthly cost of owning is enough to outweigh the equity built under the model.

A table listing the seven markets where renting has the lower estimated four-year net cost. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lower

Santa Barbara has by far the largest gap. The average two-bedroom rent is $4,200, compared with an average list price of more than $2.2 million. That puts the monthly cost of owning $11,891 above renting, and gives renting an estimated $100,579 advantage over four years.

The gap is smaller in the other six markets. Renting comes out ahead by $30,674 over four years in Iowa City, Iowa, and $13,798 in Austin, Texas, while the difference falls below $6,000 in East Lansing, Michigan; Los Angeles; State College, Pennsylvania; and College Station, Texas.

College Station is nearly even, with renting ahead by just $286 over four years. At that margin, relatively small changes in mortgage rates, home prices, or other costs could shift the balance between renting and buying.

How the Math Works: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh offers a useful example of how the two comparisons can tell different stories. Near the University of Pittsburgh, the monthly costs of renting and owning a two-bedroom are almost identical.

A table listing various figures and costs for renting or owning. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lower

Owning in Pittsburgh costs just $40 more per month than renting. Over four years, however, buying has an estimated $51,855 lower net cost, once modeled equity is included.

Keep in mind, most of that difference comes from assumed home-price appreciation. Of the $53,784 in equity built under the model, $10,968 comes from paying the mortgage, and $42,816 comes from the 4% annual appreciation assumption. Principal paydown follows the mortgage schedule, while future home-price growth isn’t guaranteed.

Full Rankings

Markets are ranked by the four-year difference between rent paid and estimated net ownership cost. A positive difference means buying has the lower estimated equity-adjusted net cost under the modeled scenario. A positive monthly gap means renting costs less each month.

A table ranking the markets by the four-year difference between rent paid and estimated net ownership cost. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lower

Markets Left Out of the Comparison

Of the 53 markets included in the study, 48 had both two-bedroom homes for sale and for rent in the Movoto data and could be compared. Five markets were not ranked because the data showed no two-bedroom homes for sale, for rent, or both: Stony Brook, New York; Vestal, New York; Storrs, Connecticut; Westchester, Florida; and Durham, New Hampshire.

What This Means for Homebuyers

For families weighing whether to rent or buy near a college campus, the numbers show that the monthly cost is only one part of the decision. Renting may leave more room in the budget today, while buying offers the opportunity to build equity over time.

Buying has a lower estimated net cost over four years in 41 of the 48 markets analyzed, even though renting costs less each month in 43. A home can cost more to own month to month and still come out ahead over a longer period once equity is taken into account.

But that longer-term advantage isn’t guaranteed. Much of it depends on what happens to the home’s value. About 80% of the equity in the model comes from the standardized 4% annual appreciation assumption, while the remaining 20% comes from paying down the mortgage. If home values grow more slowly, stay flat or fall, the financial picture can change.

Mortgage rates can shift the balance, too. This analysis uses a 7.03% rate, but buyers entering the market at a lower rate would face a smaller monthly ownership cost, while a higher rate would push that cost up.

Ultimately, the rent-vs.-buy decision is about more than which option looks cheaper today. How long you plan to own the home, what you can comfortably afford each month, and the equity you could build along the way all shape the bigger financial picture. For families already facing four years of housing costs, looking at both the short- and long-term numbers can help them decide which path makes the most sense for their situation.

Data & Methodology

Lower analyzed two-bedroom housing costs in the markets associated with the 54 universities ranked No. 50 or better on the 2027 U.S. News Top Public Schools list, representing 53 unique housing markets. Each university was matched to the local housing market associated with its main campus.

Home prices, rents and inventory are based on a Sept. 17, 2026, snapshot of active two-bedroom listings from Movoto. Markets needed at least one home for sale and one for rent to be included in the comparison. Markets with fewer than 20 listings on either side are flagged as thin inventory, and those with fewer than 10 as very thin.

Monthly ownership costs assume a 5% down FHA loan with a 7.03% 30-year fixed mortgage rate, based on the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey as of Sept. 24, 2026. Costs include principal and interest, property taxes, homeowners insurance and FHA mortgage insurance. Property-tax estimates are based on 2024 U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey data, while homeowners insurance estimates come from The Zebra.

The four-year analysis assumes the home is owned for 48 months and appreciates 4% annually, compounded each year. Estimated equity includes principal paid down during that period and modeled home-price appreciation. The 5% down payment is considered initial equity and is not counted as equity built. Rent and monthly ownership costs are held flat over the four years.

The analysis does not account for maintenance, HOA fees, closing or selling costs, the opportunity cost of the down payment, rent increases or changes in taxes, insurance or mortgage rates. Listing data reflects asking prices and rents rather than final sale prices or signed leases.

This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, mortgage or investment advice. The 4% annual appreciation rate is a standardized modeling assumption, not a forecast, and actual home-price changes will vary by market.

This story was produced by Lower and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.