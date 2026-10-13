‘Start it up now’: State heating assistance applications surge ahead of winter season

DEDHAM, Mass. — As applications for heating assistance increase across the state, local HVAC companies are urging residents to plan ahead before the winter season gets here.

The state’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) opened applications on Oct. 1. The program helps eligible households cover a portion of their winter heating costs, whether they use oil, natural gas, or electricity.

Officials with Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) say demand is already growing.

“We are receiving like two hundred calls daily,” ABCD CEO Sharon Scott-Chandler told Boston 25 News.

The organization said they’ve already received more than 6,200 HEAP applications, surpassing the number received during the same period last year.

The Healey administration announced expanded heating assistance for low-income households, along with a new benefit for certain middle-income families who heat their homes with oil.

Heating season runs from Nov. 1 through April 30. MacFarlane Energy recommends testing heating systems before the coldest months arrive.

“If you haven’t kicked it on already this year, start it up now,” said VP Scott MacFarlane. “If they are going to break, it’s going to be now when the heating system starts.”

“We tend to recommend the budget plan, which is over 11 months,” the representative said.

“They can spread their heating system bills over 11 months and not really worry about the demand months like December and January,” said MacFarlane.

The company also participates in the HEAP fuel assistance program and encourages residents who may need help to reach out.

Residents interested in applying for HEAP should be prepared to provide documentation, such as proof of household income and their heating bill.

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