State trooper dishonorably discharged after using ‘offensive language’ while off duty, agency says

BOSTON — A Massachusetts State Trooper was dishonorably discharged after using offensive language while off duty, according to the agency.

Trooper Jack Cesarz, who was allegedly still in his probationary period, was terminated following an off-duty incident in which he used “offensive language” toward young people.

“Any person who acts with such indiscretion and uses such offensive language towards young people has no place in our ranks,” the agency said in a statement.

“The Department will uphold its standards of professionalism and hold members accountable for their actions on and off duty.”

So far, Cesarz had made over $117,000 in 2026, according to payroll records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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