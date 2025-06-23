Renting vs. buying: How housing costs compare across America

The cost of housing isn’t just limited to the price tag of your monthly rent or the cost of financing the purchase price of your home. On the rental side, the cost of utilities can add a consistent, considerable amount to your costs. For homeowners, mortgage costs are padded not only by utilities but homeowners’ insurance, property taxes and maintenance costs. These hidden costs can add up and change the dynamics of trade-offs between the flexibility of renting versus the security of owning your own home.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 342 of the largest U.S. cities based on the median gross rental and housing costs residents face on a monthly basis—including add-ons like utilities, insurance, maintenance and taxes—to help people most accurately evaluate the ongoing costs of buying versus renting.

Key findings

It costs twice as much to be a homeowner than a renter in Newark, New Jersey. Homeowners face median monthly costs of $2,641, or 1.97 times as much as the median monthly costs of $1,341 for renters. The median home value for owner-occupied units here is $403,500—just slightly higher than the median across large cities.

Homeowners pay $1,564 more per month than renters in Oakland, California. This is the greatest dollar premium on homeownership studywide. Homeowners face particularly high costs in Oakland, with a median $3,502 in housing bills per month, compared to $1,938 for renters. Overall, Oakland ranks sixth studywide for homeownership costs as a percentage of rental costs.

Renters have the best advantage in Surprise, Arizona. Renters have the biggest advantage in Surprise, where renting offers a roughly 15% discount—or savings of $321 per month—compared to homeownership. Homeowners pay an average of $1,789, compared to $2,110 for renters.

It is cheaper to own your home rather than rent in 17 cities. Most of these cities are in Arizona (Surprise, San Tan Valley, Buckeye, Gilbert, Chandler, Tempe, and Goodyear); and Florida (Palm Bay, Riverview, Brandon, Lehigh Acres, Palm Coast, Port St. Lucie, Spring Hill, and Cape Coral). Other cities where homeowners pay less include South Fulton, Georgia, and North Charleston, South Carolina.

Renters and homeowners are at a dead tie in terms of costs in South Bend, Indiana. Rent and homeownership are both inexpensive in South Bend, both coming in at a median of $1,062 per month. The average home value here is $148,800.

SmartAsset ranks cities for renting vs. buying and how housing costs compare. (Stacker/Stacker)

Top 10 cities where homeownership is more expensive than renting

Newark, New Jersey

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 1.969

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: $1,300

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,341

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $2,641

Median home value: $403,500

Elizabeth, New Jersey

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 1.908

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: $1,372

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,511

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $2,883

Median home value: $468,200

New Orleans

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 1.898

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: $1,080

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,203

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $2,283

Median home value: $306,400

Yonkers, New York

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 1.826

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: $1,380

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,671

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $3,051

Median home value: $541,200

Los Angeles

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 1.810

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: $1,519

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,875

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $3,394

Median home value: $919,900

Oakland, California

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 1.807

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: $1,564

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,938

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $3,502

Median home value: $915,000

Fargo, North Dakota

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 1.786

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: $750

Median monthly costs while renting: $954

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $1,704

Median home value: $282,700

Metairie, Louisiana

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 1.783

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: $895

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,143

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $2,038

Median home value: $319,700

New York City

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 1.766

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: $1,339

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,748

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $3,087

Median home value: $743,000

East Los Angeles, California

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 1.759

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: $1,091

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,437

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $2,528

Median home value: $633,600

Top 10 cities where renting is more expensive than homeownership

Surprise, Arizona

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 0.848

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: -$321

Median monthly costs while renting: $2,110

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $1,789

Median home value: $443,500

San Tan Valley, Arizona

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 0.857

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: -$300

Median monthly costs while renting: $2,091

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $1,791

Median home value: $433,500

Palm Bay, Florida

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 0.890

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: -$190

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,722

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $1,532

Median home value: $300,600

Riverview, Florida

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 0.892

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: -$240

Median monthly costs while renting: $2,215

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $1,975

Median home value: $392,100

Brandon, Florida

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 0.903

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: -$184

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,890

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $1,706

Median home value: $360,200

Lehigh Acres, Florida

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 0.903

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: -$167

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,718

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $1,551

Median home value: $321,700

Buckeye, Arizona

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 0.925

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: -$145

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,930

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $1,785

Median home value: $426,000

Palm Coast, Florida

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 0.938

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: -$111

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,790

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $1,679

Median home value: $385,000

South Fulton, Georgia

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 0.948

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: -$94

Median monthly costs while renting: $1,815

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $1,721

Median home value: $334,100

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Housing cost ratio (Homeowner:Renter): 0.952

Difference in monthly costs for homeowners relative to renters: -$98

Median monthly costs while renting: $2,053

Median monthly housing costs for homeowners: $1,955

Median home value: $397,500

Data and methodology

To find the net difference in monthly costs for homeowners versus renters, SmartAsset compared the following variables from 342 cities with populations over 100,000 people for which data was available. All data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2023 American Community Survey.

Mortgage cost: The median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied housing units with a mortgage. This includes the cost of mortgage, insurance, taxes, common utilities, and any applicable condominium and mobile home fees.

The median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied housing units with a mortgage. This includes the cost of mortgage, insurance, taxes, common utilities, and any applicable condominium and mobile home fees. Rent cost: The gross median monthly rent for occupied units paying rent. This includes the cost of rent plus average utility and fuel costs.

Cities were ranked on the relative difference between monthly costs for homeowners versus those for renters. The dollar value in difference as well as median home values was also observed.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.