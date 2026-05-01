US to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany in next 6-12 months

WASHINGTON — The United States will withdraw about 5,000 troops from Germany in the next 6-12 months, the Pentagon said Friday.

President Donald Trump had threatened to withdraw some troops from its NATO ally earlier this week as he continues to feud with Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the U.S-Israel war against Iran.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement that the “decision follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.