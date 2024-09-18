Teamsters union declines to endorse Trump or Harris for president

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has declined to endorse Kamala Harris or Donald Trump for president, saying neither candidate has sufficient support from the 1.3 million-member union.

Vice President Harris met Monday with a panel of Teamsters, having long courted organized labor and made support for the middle class her central policy goal.

Trump also met with a panel of Teamsters and even invited President Sean M. O’Brien to speak at the Republican National Convention, where the union leader railed against corporate greed.

The Teamsters said Wednesday that internal polling of its members showed Trump with an advantage over Harris.

