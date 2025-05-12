$95M Apple settlement deadline looms; how you can get your slice from the Siri recording case

Apple device owners may be able to get a cut of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement.

Earlier this year, Apple agreed to pay $95 million after it was found that the virtual assistant Siri eavesdropped when people used iPhones and other Apple devices, The Associated Press reported in January.

The lawsuit was Lopez v. Apple and was filed in California federal court in 2021, USA Today reported.

The recordings happened when people didn’t use the trigger words “Hey Siri” with some of the recorded conversations then shared with advertisers.

Claimants said they saw ads for brands they were discussing, but not saying the trigger words for Apple to monitor, USA Today reported.

Apple said in a statement after the settlement agreement was reached, “Siri has been engineered to protect user privacy from the beginning. Siri data has never been used to build marketing profiles and it has never been sold to anyone for any purpose.”

Apple did not admit to wrongdoing when agreeing to the settlement.

How to qualify for a payout?

You must have purchased a Siri-enabled device such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iMac, HomePod, iPod Touch or Apple TV between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, the “Today” show reported.

You also must live in the U.S. or its territories.

Finally, owners of the devices “whose confidential or private communications were allegedly obtained by Apple and/or shared with third parties as a result of an unintended Siri activation.”

You will have to swear under oath that Siri was activated unintentionally while having a private conversation, according to USA Today.

How to make a claim?

You can make a claim online if you received an email or postcard with a Claim ID.

If you did not get a notification that you are a claimant, you can still submit one through the online form by clicking “New Claim” and providing your name, address, email, phone number and purchase information.

When is the deadline?

You can make a claim by July 2. A final approval hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1.

How much money will be issued?

While the settlement is $95 million, the individual payment won’t be nearly as much.

You can get up to $20 per Siri device, with a limit of five items, meaning you’ll get up to $100. It will depend on how many claims are made.

The payment will either be by electronic check, a physical check or direct deposit. Once the final approval hearing is held, the payments should be sent, USA Today reported.

