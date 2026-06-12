Rosie Pino wins Republican primary in New Jersey’s 9th District to challenge Rep. Nellie Pou

TRENTON, N.J. — Rosie Pino, a Clifton City, New Jersey, councilwoman, has won the Republican primary in the state’s 9th Congressional District to take on Democratic Rep. Nellie Pou.

Pino defeated attorney Tiffany Burress in the northern New Jersey district, where Pou is seeking a second term. The Associated Press called the race for Pino on Friday.

The district is being watched closely, particularly by Republicans, who saw an opportunity there after the 2024 election was closer than expected and Donald Trump won in places where his party hadn't been victorious for decades.

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