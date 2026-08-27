Police: Man tried to kidnap girl from parents near Faneuil Hall

BOSTON — Boston Police said a 27-year-old man tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl Sunday afternoon in downtown Boston and offered to “buy” her before fleeing.

Police said the suspect approached the girl in the area of North and Congress streets near Faneuil Hall around 4:41 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect allegedly tried to grab the girl and offered to “buy” her before attempting to drag her away. The girl’s father stopped the suspect, and he fled on foot, according to a BPD news release.

The family told police they were near ‘the firemen’s stand’ at the southeast corner of Faneuil Hall when the man approached them.

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The man “pulled out a significant bundle of money” and offered to buy the daughter, according to the police report.

Two other men were with the man who tried to grab the 13-year-old, according to the police report.

Police found the suspect in the area of 260 Washington St., and the girl and her parents were able to positively identify him, according to police.

The suspect allegedly told police he ran because the girl’s father chased him, saying he did not attempt to kidnap her. According to what the suspect told police in the arrest report, he asked the girl for her Instagram account, and the father cut in and told him to talk to her first.

According to police, the suspect replied, “I’m rich though,” before he told police the father chased him away.

The suspect’s bail was set at $7,500, and he was ordered to stay in his home state of New Hampshire while the case is pending.

Correction: Police previously said the suspect was 20 years old, they have corrected the birth date and say the suspect is 27 years old as of September 2018.

Cox Media Group