Police: 2 arrested for trying to cover NH town common with more than 1,000 rolls of toilet paper

RINDGE, N.H. — Five people were apprehended by law enforcement early Sunday morning for trying to TP the town common with toilet paper, according to authorities.

Rindge Police say they previously received information about the attempted vandalism and performed targeted surveillance on the area.

According to investigators, two individuals were placed under arrest, and over 1,000 rolls of toilet paper were seized. Additionally, three juveniles were taken into protective custody.

One of those juveniles, according to police, was charged with possession/use of tobacco by a minor.

No further information was immediately available.

