Octobers with the most precipitation in Massachusetts since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the wettest Octobers in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest total precipitation in each month. For each of the months listed below, we've included the total precipitation, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the average state temperature.

#10. October 2021

- Total precipitation: 6.76 inches

- Average temperature: 56.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 65°F

- Monthly low temperature: 47.5°F

#9. October 1990

- Total precipitation: 6.93 inches

- Average temperature: 54.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 65°F

- Monthly low temperature: 44.1°F

#8. October 2017

- Total precipitation: 6.94 inches

- Average temperature: 57.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 68.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 46.7°F

#7. October 1962

- Total precipitation: 6.95 inches

- Average temperature: 49°F

- Monthly high temperature: 59.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 38.6°F

#6. October 1898

- Total precipitation: 7.06 inches

- Average temperature: 50.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 59.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 41.4°F

#5. October 2011

- Total precipitation: 7.26 inches

- Average temperature: 52.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 61.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 43.6°F

#4. October 1996

- Total precipitation: 7.69 inches

- Average temperature: 49.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 60.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 38.7°F

#3. October 1995

- Total precipitation: 8.4 inches

- Average temperature: 53.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 65.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 41.9°F

#2. October 1955

- Total precipitation: 8.92 inches

- Average temperature: 51.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 61.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 41°F

#1. October 2005

- Total precipitation: 14.03 inches

- Average temperature: 52.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 59.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 44.2°F