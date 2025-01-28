Warriors among several teams back in the mix on Jimmy Butler as NBA trade deadline nears: Sources

The Golden State Warriors are one of several teams back in the running for Jimmy Butler's services now that the Miami Heat have lowered their asking price, according to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor.

Momentum for a trade may be picking up one day after Butler's latest suspension by the Heat on Monday, his third this month. This suspension is "indefinite," after Butler apparently walked out of shootaround Monday morning after learning the team wasn't going to start him in their game against the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Butler will be suspended for a minimum of five games, which would run through the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

The Heat first suspended Butler for seven games on Jan. 3 for what the Heat called "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team." He briefly returned, but was then suspended for two games last week after he missed a team flight for a road trip.

Before his first suspension, Butler made clear he wanted a trade, despite the Heat being initially resistant to fulfilling that request.

This story will be updated.