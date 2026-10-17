No Kings rallies across U.S. urge voters to cast ballots early ahead of midterms

Rallies organized by the No Kings network opposed to President Donald Trump were being held Saturday in cities and communities across the U.S., with an aim of getting people out to vote early in the midterm elections.

The hundreds of planned events were being billed as nonpartisan, though they sought to build on nearly two years’ worth of No Kings marches and demonstrations by people upset with Trump’s presidency.

A band entertained what appeared to be a few hundred people in caps and coats Saturday at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Despite the chilly weather, many in the crowd danced to the tunes. “VOTE EARLY” and “HANDS OFF MY VOTE!” were among the many signs held aloft.

At an Atlanta rally, City Councilman Michael Julian Bond told the crowd to urge others to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

“The constitution gives you one power, right? That is the power to vote. Are you gonna use that power?” he asked.

“You don't see Superman giving up his power,” Bond continued. “You don't see Black Panther giving up his power. You don't see Wonder Woman giving up her magic lasso. So why would you give up your right, your power, your obligation to vote? Be a super hero, use your power. Go to the polls and vote.”

Trump has long been suspicious of mail voting, and has claimed without evidence that voting fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election.

His administration sued California election officials Thursday, asking a judge to bar the state from counting mail-in ballots for the midterm elections from people whom the federal government has identified as "likely" noncitizens until their immigration status can be confirmed.

On Friday, the Justice Department warned that local officials who process and tabulate ballots submitted by suspected noncitizen voters are putting themselves at risk of criminal investigation and potential prosecution.

Earlier Friday, Sens. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., wrote to Attorney General Todd Blanche demanding that the Justice Department commit to not seizing ballots or other election materials before the midterm elections are certified.

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