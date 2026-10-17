No working smoke alarms found after Attleboro fire that killed 2, officials say

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Investigators found no working smoke alarms at the scene of an Attleboro house fire where two residents were found dead, officials said.

Authorities responded to 32 Andover Avenue on Wednesday for a well-being check and found two residents deceased, along with evidence of a significant earlier fire inside the single-family home.

The residents were identified as Paul Courtemanche, 76, and Carol Courtemanche, 78. The manner of their deaths has not yet been determined.

A cat was also found dead in the home.

Based on an examination of the scene, witness interviews and other evidence, investigators believe the fire was accidental and was not intentionally set.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Attleboro Fire Department, Attleboro Police Department and State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.”

More than half of this year’s fire deaths have involved residents 65 or older, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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