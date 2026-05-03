Hoax calls prompt evacuations and closures at several US zoos

Hoax calls involving alleged bomb threats and even claims of active shooters have prompted evacuations and closures at several zoos around the U.S. in recent days, disrupting family plans and taxing public safety resources in some cities.

No explosives or real dangers have been found in the latest string of what authorities are describing as swatting incidents.

The FBI considers swatting an increasing national problem. Aside from diverting resources, such calls can cost thousands of dollars per incident, endanger first responders and the public and can lead to federal charges.

In the latest case, police on Sunday swept the Akron Zoo in northeast Ohio after a threat led to the evacuation of visitors. Authorities gave the all-clear, but zoo managers opted to close for the rest of the day.

Just hours later, police were seen stationed outside the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo as visitors were evacuated due to a threat there. Some visitors took to social media, expressing anger that they had to leave.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in central Ohio was evacuated on Saturday. Zoo president and CEO Tom Schmid told television station WCMH that due to similar threats at other zoos, employees had a safety drill last week and an exercise Saturday morning that helped prepare them for the emergency evacuation.

“This is part of life now around the country, around the world,” Schmid said, noting the uptick in such threats. “And so we have to make sure we’re vigilant.”

Threats also have been called in to zoos in Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida and Arizona.

Last year, dozens of hoax calls to college campuses across the U.S. resulted in classes being canceled, campuses being locked down and in some cases students hiding under desks only to find out later that they were the victims of swatting.

Last week, federal prosecutors announced charges against a juvenile following a series of swatting calls aimed at universities and other institutions in Pennsylvania and elsewhere in August 2025. According to prosecutors, the defendant identified as a member of the cybercriminal group “Purgatory.”

The FBI has logged thousands of swatting incidents since creating a national database in 2023. Targets have included schools, public institutions and celebrities.

“Swatting is sometimes conducted as an act of revenge or a prank. It is a serious crime that has potentially dangerous consequences," the agency said in a statement Sunday. "Law enforcement personnel have been wounded responding to swatting incidents, and victims have been treated for injuries such as heart attacks as a result of such events.”

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