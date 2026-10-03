Cornell president calls alleged gang rape 'deeply disturbing,' pledges greater transparency

Cornell's president called the alleged gang rape of a student at a fraternity house in 2024 "deeply disturbing" Saturday and said it would weigh on the university for years to come, as he pledged greater transparency amid mounting outrage over the school's handling of the case.

In an eight-minute video message to the Cornell community, Michael Kotlikoff described the past week as one of the most difficult in the university’s history and acknowledged troubling questions about the investigations that followed the allegations.

“My heart aches when I think of what she experienced,” Kotlikoff said. “It raises heartbreaking and troubling issues about sexual assault, dehumanization, and aspects of party culture, alcohol, and drug use.”

“I believe we as an administration and we as a community must do better,” he continued.

Kotlikoff reaffirmed his commitment to supporting an independent investigation of the case called for by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and said Cornell’s Board of Trustees would announce details next week. He also expressed support for Hochul’s decision to turn the criminal investigation over to the state attorney general.

Scrutiny has mounted in recent days over Cornell’s response to allegations that the woman was sexually assaulted by multiple fraternity members in 2024. The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, has sued the university and seven former students.

During a student assembly hearing Thursday that gave students an opportunity to voice concerns and discuss proposals to improve Cornell’s response to sexual assault, several speakers called for Kotlikoff’s resignation.

Kotlikoff acknowledged frustration that Cornell has not communicated enough about its handling of the case, saying that has led to distrust. While citing “real legal and privacy limits” on what the university can disclose, he pledged greater transparency and more opportunities for students, parents and others to engage with university leaders.

He also committed Cornell’s support to legislative efforts to change New York’s sexual assault laws.

The case has renewed scrutiny of a New York law that makes it difficult to prosecute sexual assaults involving people who voluntarily consume alcohol or drugs, even if they became too intoxicated to consent.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten cited the law in defending his initial decision not to pursue charges, saying the woman’s original statement to police described voluntary drug use and sexual activity.

Critics have long sought to close what they call the “voluntary intoxication loophole,” which distinguishes between people incapacitated by drugs administered without their consent and those who voluntarily became intoxicated. Hochul has pledged to push for changes to the law.

Kotlikoff also called for a “serious look at the role of fraternities and sororities in campus life.” He acknowledged that while Greek life on campus can provide students with friendship, mentorship and a sense of belonging, sororities and fraternities must also foster a culture of individual responsibility and accountability.

“Being part of a group can never diminish individual responsibility for our own actions, for how we treat others or for speaking up when someone may be at risk,” he said.

He said Cornell will engage students, alumni and other members of the community to examine how to preserve “what is valuable about Greek life” while strengthening accountability, transparency and a culture of safety and responsibility.

Hochul, asked at a news conference Friday whether she believed Kotlikoff should resign over the university’s handling of the case, declined to take a position, saying she did not yet have enough information.

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