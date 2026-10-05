3 juveniles charged after armed home invasion in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — Three juveniles were arrested in Norwood following an alleged armed home invasion on Sunday.

Officers said they responded to Chapel Street at 2:10 p.m. for a report of a home invasion and armed robbery inside a house.

Police said three male suspects, two of whom were masked, had fled the area after showing a firearm, pistol-whipping, and taking several items from the victim.

Officers searched the surrounding area, including the railroad tracks and Washington Street.

One of the juveniles was spotted on the railroad tracks and taken into custody near the Norwood Central Train Station.

At the same time, a Norwood Police Public Safety Aide monitoring the traffic camera system saw two additional juveniles matching the suspects’ descriptions walking near Washington Street and Walnut Avenue.

According to officers, the pair fled on foot into the area of Press Avenue. They were both taken into custody at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported.

A resident later reported finding a handgun and loaded magazine lying on the ground in the area where the suspects had fled.

Officers recovered the Taurus G2C 9mm handgun and a magazine containing 9 rounds of ammunition.

Additional police officers from Westwood, Foxborough, and Sharon responded with K-9 teams to search the area for additional weapons.

Police recovered property believed to have been taken during the robbery.

Officers said a firearm laser attachment was also recovered from one of the backpacks associated with the suspects.

The victim told police that a firearm equipped with a green laser was out during the robbery.

Police identified the suspects as 15-, 16-, and 17-year-old juveniles living in Boston. According to police, one of them was known to the victim.

The three face multiple charges, including home invasion, robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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