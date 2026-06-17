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Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Ex-Libris'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Clara Vance (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Zoe Chen (lead, female, 16-25)

--- Harper Blythe (lead, female, 16-25)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Comedy Shoot

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Extras (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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Barry Farm-Hillsdale Campaign Films

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Narrator (lead, male, 40-60)

--- Modern Woman (lead, female, 30-45)

--- Modern Boy (lead, male, 5-8)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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Major Food Reality Competition Series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Nonna (real people, female, 65+)

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Oxbow' Short Film

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ian (lead, male, 28-36)

--- Seth (supporting, male, 28-36)

- Roles pay up to: $700

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the short film here

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'HuE Done It'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Jane Jean (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Josephine Munroe (supporting, female, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Super Patriot Forever'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Carol (supporting, 6-12)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the short film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Friends with Biases'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Politically Open Americans (real people, 21-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Untitled Friendship Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Sara (lead, female, 6-12)

--- Young Sarah (lead, female, 6-12)

- Roles pay up to: $1,514

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Seven Lies...and Three Truths'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Houseguest (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Houseguest (real people, female, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.