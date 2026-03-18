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Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'72 Whaler'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hayes (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Quinn (supporting, female, 19-28)

--- Jim (supporting, male, 60-75)

- Roles pay up to: $6,600

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Untitled H Movie

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Featured Very Attractive Bartender (background / extra, male, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Manhattan, NY; Brooklyn, NY; Queens, NY; Hoboken, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

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A24 Chinatown TV Series

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Chinatown Triad Boss Types (background / extra, 30+)

--- Chinese Family Member Types (lead, 23+)

--- Baby (background / extra, 1+)

- Roles pay up to: $242

- Casting locations: Queens, NY; Manhattan, NY; Bethpage, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Blood Doesn't Make You Family'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Teen Brandon (day player, male, 13-18)

--- Young Alice (day player, female, 6-44)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Golden'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Bachelors (supporting, male, 50-65)

--- Bachelorettes (supporting, female, 50-65)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Miami, FL

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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'Tagalog Language Test'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Student (Yourself) (lead, 18-40)

--- Student (Yourself) (models, 18-40)

--- Student (Yourself) (real people, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA; Orange, CA; San Diego, CA; Newport Beach, CA; Rancho Cucamonga, CA

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Out The Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Downscale Clubgoers (Non-SAG Covered) (background / extra, 25+)

--- Teen Friends (18tly) (Non-SAG Covered) (background / extra, female, 18-20)

--- Bouncer (Non-SAG Covered) (background / extra, male, 25-45)

- Roles pay up to: $262

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Let's Make A Deal' Season 18

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Contestant/s (real people, all genders, 18+)

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA; San Diego, CA; Palm Springs, CA

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Tokyo Vagrant'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Angela (lead, female, 18-29)

--- Alex (lead, male, 18-29)

--- Andrew (lead, male, 30+)

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Discovery Channel Documentary Series, Historical Recreations

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Jefferson Davis (lead, male, 40-60)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Atlanta, GA

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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'Autonomous'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alistair Mallen (lead, male, 26-40)

--- Maggie Thomas (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Magda Jansen (supporting, female, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Warmth Below'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Todd (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sarah (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Raheem (supporting, male, 25-60)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Lodi, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Sacramento, CA

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Gilded Age' Season 4, Newport, RI

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Child of Principal/Twins, Ages Newborn-5 Mos (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 1)

--- Child of Principal, Ages Newborn-5 Mos. (SAG-AFTRA (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 1)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Newport, RI; Providence, RI; Boston, MA; Hartford, CT

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Ghost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Fit Model (background / extra, male, 18-45)

- Roles pay up to: $262

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.