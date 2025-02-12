Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Bitter'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Pastor Cain (lead, male, 25-50)

--- Deacon Mike (supporting, male, 25-40)

--- Kitaka (lead, female, 18-33)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Ann Arbor'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jamie (lead, female, 12-17)

--- Paul Collins (lead, male, 24-40)

--- Staff Sergeant Mitchell (background extra, 30-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Dying Alone'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- The Sadomasochist (supporting, male, 28-65)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Zippy's House'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michael (lead, male, trans male, 12-14)

--- Joanna (supporting, female, 38-50)

--- Zippy (lead, male, trans male, 10-14)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Life I've Made'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Otis (lead, male, 38-46)

--- Ada (lead, female, 38-45)

--- Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'No One Ever Really Listened'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ella (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Sango's Brother (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Ten (supporting, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Love Undone' The Final Season'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Eric Washington (supporting, male, 20-30)

--- Josiah Quincy (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Lamont Hill (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Big Fake'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Bert (lead, male, 50-68)

--- Mary (lead, female, 50-68)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Winner Winner' – Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Shane (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Isabelle aka "Cookie" (lead, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Raccoon'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Casting (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'New Neighbors'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Officer Heyd (supporting, male, 30-60)

--- Miss Milla (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Hannah Olea (supporting, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Dream Girl,' Music Video'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lead Female Love Interest (models, female, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Steven Spielberg Feature Film 'Non-View'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Government Agency Types (background extra, 25-63)

--- Wrestling Match Audience (SAG-AFTRA) (Tues March 4th) (background extra, 18-70)

--- Wrestling Match Ring Girls (SAG) (Tues March 4) (background extra, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

