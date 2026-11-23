As history tells, the 1940s were a decade that shaped American life. The country faced World War II, ration books, factory work, radio news, and families waiting for letters from loved ones who were overseas. By the end of the decade, the war was completely over, and people were starting fresh, and the first signs of the baby boom were starting to appear.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 40s in Massachusetts using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Philip

Philip is a name of Greek origin meaning "lover of horses".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,159

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 199 (#283 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 48,695 (#52 most common name)

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#29. Walter

Walter is a name of German origin meaning "commander of the army".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,224

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 229 (#252 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 83,712 (#27 most common name)

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#28. Lawrence

Lawrence is a name of Latin origin meaning "from Laurentium".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,241

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 96 (#471 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 80,447 (#31 most common name)

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#27. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,245

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,135 (#26 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 64,773 (#42 most common name)

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#26. Gerald

Gerald is a name of German origin meaning "spear ruler".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,408

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 19 (#936 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 103,328 (#26 most common name)

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#25. Bruce

Bruce is a name of Scottish origin meaning "from the brushwood thicket".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,651

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 81 (#521 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 72,066 (#37 most common name)

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#24. Frank

Frank is a name of German origin meaning "free man".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,714

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 185 (#299 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 119,420 (#21 most common name)

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#23. Dennis

Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning "follower of Dionysius".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,789

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 113 (#416 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 162,100 (#20 most common name)

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#22. Arthur

Arthur is a name of Celtic origin meaning "bear".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,071

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 770 (#99 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 73,936 (#33 most common name)

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#21. Raymond

Raymond is a name of German origin meaning "protector".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,338

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 208 (#271 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 109,051 (#23 most common name)

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#20. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,545

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,290 (#21 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 112,767 (#22 most common name)

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#19. Francis

Francis is a name of Latin origin meaning "free man".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,582

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 319 (#205 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 39,467 (#65 most common name)

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#18. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "handsome".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 6,254

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 249 (#240 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 198,551 (#16 most common name)

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#17. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning "wreath, crown".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 6,688

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 344 (#193 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 106,790 (#25 most common name)

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#16. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "world ruler".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,391

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 81 (#521 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 247,829 (#12 most common name)

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#15. Peter

Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning "rock".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,439

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 602 (#119 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 69,282 (#39 most common name)

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#14. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning "farmer".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,849

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 951 (#69 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 209,005 (#15 most common name)

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#13. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning "counsel rule".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,328

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 89 (#493 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 282,478 (#10 most common name)

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#12. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,387

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,215 (#23 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 361,760 (#7 most common name)

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#11. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning "prosperous".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,498

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 659 (#115 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 174,798 (#18 most common name)

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#10. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 10,500

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,600 (#14 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 336,564 (#9 most common name)

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#9. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 12,130

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,312 (#19 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 230,277 (#13 most common name)

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#8. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 12,226

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,494 (#16 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 350,771 (#8 most common name)

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#7. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning "humble".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 14,351

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 402 (#173 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 183,356 (#17 most common name)

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#6. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 15,882

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,518 (#42 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 426,365 (#6 most common name)

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#5. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 19,106

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,479 (#4 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 795,767 (#1 most common name)

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#4. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 19,883

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,419 (#5 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 556,469 (#4 most common name)

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#3. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 24,447

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 478 (#147 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 477,472 (#5 most common name)

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#2. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 30,556

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,752 (#10 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 711,600 (#3 most common name)

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#1. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 31,889

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,110 (#57 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 758,115 (#2 most common name)