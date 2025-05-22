You would think by May, a nor’easter is a thing of the past! However, this storm, impacting New England on Thursday, will pack just as big a punch... just without the snow.

May 2025 Nor'easter: Soaking rain and strong wind crush New England

Timing is key with this system as all the high-impact aspects occur during the daytime and evening. First will be the rain, which becomes steady, and heavy at times, beginning in the 7-9 am window. This means your morning commute may be a little bit slow, but not be significantly impacted. From this point forward, the rain will not stop until overnight. This leaves any midday and evening travel very slow with puddling on the roadways. Definitely plan to give yourself extra time on the commute.

In all, a widespread 1.50 - 2.00″ of rain is expected to fall. Some localized amounts up to 3.00″ are likely. The highest amounts are most likely south of the Pike in eastern Mass. If you’ve done any landscaping in the last week... You may have some repairs to make this weekend.

Wind will also be a factor throughout the day. Morning gusts peak around 35-40mph at the coast and 25-35mph inland. This will pick up through the day, however, and the strongest gusts will occur in the late afternoon through the early evening. Coastline will gust up to 50mph, while inland areas and the hills reach 35-45mph. Localized power outages are possible with leaves on now trees and significant rainfall loosening up the soil.

Luckily, coastal flooding is not a big concern, but there will be some splash over in those more prone areas. Plan for temperatures around 50 degrees through the extent of the storm, whether you live on the coast or not.

This system begins to exit on Friday, but showers are still expected in the morning, and there may be some additional drops during the day. Little to no sun is expected. More improvement comes on Saturday, but showers are still possible in the morning. By the afternoon and through the remainder of the weekend, dry weather will return.

