Your car insurance rates are going up next month. Here’s what you need to know

If you’re a resident of Massachusetts, your car insurance rates will be going up.

Thanks to new legislation, starting July 1, the mandatory minimum amounts for bodily injury and property damage are increasing as follows:

Bodily Injury to Others: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident.

Bodily Injury Caused by Uninsured Auto: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident.

Damage to Someone Else’s Property: $30,000 per accident.

The move comes in an attempt to modernize the state’s auto insurance requirements. Wallet Hub expects the jump to be about 36%.

Minimum insurance limits haven’t increased in the Bay State since 1988.

Policies will automatically update when they are issued or renewed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

