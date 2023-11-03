Organizers: Hundreds rally at Federal Building in Boston calling for ceasefire in Gaza; 23 arrested

BOSTON — Nearly two dozen people were arrested on Thursday after a local coalition of protesters took to the streets of Boston calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, organizers say.

A group from the Interfaith Coalition of Boston marched from the Boston Common to the JFK Federal Building, which contains the offices of Senator Elizabeth Warren, demanding she and Senator Ed Markey back a ceasefire.

The group said over 500 Boston Muslims, Jews, Christians, Unitarian Universalists, and people of all faiths participated in the rally. Among those, 23 people staged a sit-in inside the Federal Building and were arrested after refusing to leave until a ceasefire was called for, according to organizers.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Hundreds rally outside Federal Building in Boston calling for ceasefire in Gaza; 23 arrests made (Interfaith Coalition of Boston)

“We are demanding a ceasefire now to bring an immediate end to the brutal, inhumane, and criminal actions by the Israeli government against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank,” Reverend Darrell Hamilton II, of the First Baptist Church, Jamaica Plain said.

Throughout the rally, march, and sit-in, organizers say protestors shared stories, participated in rituals, and sang songs to call attention to the Israeli and Palestinian lives lost thus far in the ongoing violence.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Senator Warren and Markey’s offices for comment.

