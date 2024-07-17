Newton Police Chief placed on ‘special leave of absence’ in May, according to mayor’s office

NEWTON, Mass. — Newton’s Police Chief has been on leave for nearly two months, according to city officials.

A spokesperson for Mayor Ruthanne Fuller’s office says Chief John Carmichael was placed on a special leave of absence for personal reasons starting on May 25. Details of those reasons were not provided by Fuller.

Newton Police Superintendent George McMains is serving as acting police chief. According to the city payroll, Carmichael took home $224,155 last year.

No further information was immediately available.

