New bar dedicated to showing women’s sports to open in Boston: The Sports Bra

BOSTON — A bar dedicated to showing exclusively women’s sports expanded to four new cities, including the City of Champions.

The Sports Bra, based out of Portland, Oregon, announced on Tuesday they will be opening locations in Boston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, and St. Louis.

The two hometown professional women’s teams include the PWHL’s Boston Fleet and the NWSL’s Boston Legacy FC.

“The first four franchises of The Sports Bra will join our OG Portland location to become the ‘Starting Five,’” founder and CEO Jenny Nguyen said. “Together, we’re serving fans nationwide who are hungry for spaces that not only champion women’s sports, but create a community where everyone feels like they belong. There is no better moment than this to open these places.”

The menu boasts a wide variety of barroom favorites, including wings and burgers. They also include vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free menu options, along with signature cocktails.

Nguyen said each new location will be locally owned and operated, although the location in Boston has not yet been announced.

"These owner/operators are capable, enthusiastic, and deeply committed to The Bra’s mission," she said. “We continue to support them as they locate the perfect spaces for their own Bras, and we can’t wait to celebrate with them when it’s time to open their doors!”

