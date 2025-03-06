‘Means more than you know’: Donations needed for Tufts 2nd annual NICU baby shower

BOSTON — Having a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit can oftentimes be a scary and overwhelming experience for parents.

At the Tufts Medical Center NICU unit, nurses have found a way to create “a sense of normalcy” for families.

In spring 2024, NICU nurse Marissa Richards, whose worked on the Tufts NICU floor for over 3 years, spearheaded a project that would provide much-needed supplies for the babies and families, all while keeping a fun and light-hearted atmosphere.

Richards, along with members of her unit-based council, held a NICU baby shower, where baby items ranging from onesies to swaddles to swings were purchased for the floor.

“We saw people from all over the hospital come together and donate new baby items,” Richards said. “We have even had people from other states purchase items off of our wish list!”

This year, the NICU unit will host their second annual baby shower on April 2nd and have created a new wish list for the babies. They’re hoping this year’s shower exceeds last year’s.

Only new items will be accepted and every item will be shipped directly to the hospital.

“Your donation means more than you know and these items will stay with these babies & families forever,” she said.

Richards also started a “Caring Closet” on the NICU floor in 2024 that stocks all new onesies, blankets, swaddles, socks, and mittens for the babies.

“Babies born premature are not always able to be dressed as they are in an isolette controlling their temperature,” she said. “Being able to place a pretty blanket for them to lay on adds a sense of comfort for families when they come to visit their tiny family members.”

