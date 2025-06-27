Flight leaving from Boston diverted to Denver following hydraulic issue, FAA says

BOSTON — Passengers bound for Sin City were diverted to the Mile High City on Friday following a mechanical issue with their plane, according to officials.

The FAA says JetBlue flight 1117 left Logan Airport and was flying to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas when crews reported an issue with the Airbus A321’s hydraulics.

The plane landed safely at Denver International Airport just before 10 a.m. local time.

There were no reports of any injuries.

In a statement, a JetBlue spokesperson said the aircraft has been taken out of service for inspection and customers were transferred to another plane to continue on to Las Vegas.

“Safety is JetBlue’s first priority,” the spokesperson said. “We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”

No further information was immediately available.

