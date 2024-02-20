Chelsea migrant shelter reaches maximum capacity on day 1

CHELSEA, Mass. — A Chelsea nonprofit opened its doors Tuesday for the first time as a day shelter for 200 migrants staying overnight in a Cambridge shelter.

La Colaborativa, a nonprofit that works with Latin immigrants and communities to improve social and economic health, said they reached their 200 migrant capacity on the first day.

Opening a second facility in Chelsea Tuesday, La Colaborativa’s executive director Gladys Vega told Boston 25 News they offer wrap-around services for migrants.

“We want to create a pipeline of workers for Massachusetts,” said Vega. “It was heartbreaking to see the news, and see them walking around in carriages, asking bodegas if they can be there for a little bit to help them warm up.”

Staffers and case managers, alongside help from United Way and the state, work individually with each migrant to access their basic health, social, and economic needs. Local businesses work with the nonprofit to eventually employ the migrants once they receive workers’ permits.

The shelter also provides food, water, clothes, hygiene products, and more.

Vega added, “If they came to the land of opportunity, let’s get their skills connected with the needs we have, and get them to work.”

Each day, the migrants are shuttled by bus to Chelsea and back to Cambridge.

Rosie Jen is a mother of four children from Chile. She crossed the Mexican border and came to Boston two months ago after stops in California and Washington D.C.

With the help of a translator, Jen explained, “I just want a place to stay, a place to work, and make food to live a life like everyone else lives... We’re here with nothing to do, and no next step.”

The day shelter plans to stay open until June.

