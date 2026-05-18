‘I was compelled’: Callout draws hundreds in support of fallen WWII Veteran with no known family

HANSON, Mass. — World War II Veteran John Bernard Arnold III passed away with no known family and was expected to have very few people at his services in Hanson. But on Monday, after a callout for support, the community stepped up in a big way.

“When the veteran’s service officer from Hanson put out the call saying he had outlived everyone, he didn’t even imagine this level of support but we’re just, it’s just fantastic,” said Andrea Gayle-Bennett, deputy secretary at the commonwealth’s Executive Office of Veteran’s Service.

Dozens lined up outside Saint Joseph the Worker Church to pay their respects. Many with flags, flowers and some even showed up in uniform to pay their respects.

“A friend of mine sent it to me via TikTok and when I saw it, I was compelled. I’m an Army retiree after 21 years in the Army, few combat deployments myself. We got to stick together, so I had to come,” one resident told Boston 25 News.

One resident, James, told Boston 25 News he isn’t related to John but knows him personally after he says his family took john in for several years and cared for him.

“He was the most giving person of himself and always trying to make the best of things in any situation. He never complained while living with my mom for almost 10 years roughly in our home in Pembroke and he used to always tell my mom he says James this is the best home you’ve always made it feel comfortable and like it’s a place of our own,” James told Boston 25 News.

A man believed to have no one surrounded by a sea of community, for an honorable final salute.

“It’s the right thing to do. We’re all walking each other home after all, so God bless,” another resident told Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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