25 Investigates: Trucker acquitted in crash that exposed enforcement gap

A jury has found Hubbardston truck driver Jarod Hardaker not guilty of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in the death of 25-year-old Jacob Brisbois of Princeton, following a two-day trial. The verdict has left Brisbois’ family reeling.

“I’ve cried every day since Jake died,” Donna Brisbois stated holding back tears. She had hoped for a conviction. “Hearing that not guilty verdict was like losing Jacob all over again and being told his life didn’t matter,” she told Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel.

The fatal incident occurred in June 2023 when Jacob Brisbois and a friend had stopped their motorcycles in the breakdown lane of Route 190. Brisbois, a popular Walmart Manager, was subsequently struck and dragged by a crane being hauled by Hardaker, who was heading to a construction site in Cranston, Rhode Island.

State Police investigators discovered the truck, and its cargo weighed 146,100 pounds, which is more than 16,000 pounds heavier than allowed without special permitting.

Dead of the night: Oversized trucks

Hardaker’s truck was also oversized. With the hooks used to secure the crane, it measured 15 feet across or about as wide as 2 standard parking spaces, according to the police report.

The crash has brought into focus concerns about the enforcement of regulations for oversized and overweight vehicles. The Massachusetts State Police report indicated that Hardaker was operating at approximately 1:30 in the morning. The report stated that Hardaker’s vehicle was not accompanied by any pilot cars or State Police escorts, which are required for such loads.

A member of the Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section (CVES) or “Truck Team” who investigated the crash wrote in his report “it is a regular practice for companies to move oversize loads” overnight because federal and state inspectors “typically only work day shift and sometimes evening shifts, but rarely in the morning hours.”

During the trial, Worcester-based defense attorney Maura Tansley argued that Hardaker, employed by Assabet Heavy Hauling based in Shirley, was not personally responsible for obtaining the necessary permits for the load. Hardaker declined to comment following the verdict.

In a statement provided by Tansley, Hardaker is, “both relieved and pleased that the jury agreed that his driving was not criminally negligent. He continues to recognize and appreciate the incredible loss felt by Mr. Brisbois’ family and friends.”

However, Donna Brisbois remains unconvinced. “That’s the hardest thing to take, is that people actually thought that my life, my son’s life didn’t matter, and that he should be put back on the road and put everyone’s families in danger again.” she said.

In the wake of the verdict, Donna Brisbois tried to persuade Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell to launch an investigation into the trucking company, Assabet Heavy Hauling, regarding their operational practices and adherence to heavy hauling regulations. Donna Brisbois said the Attorney General’s Office told her it would not be pursuing an investigation.

A spokesperson for the office told 25 Investigates, it does not confirm, deny, or comment upon any investigations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

