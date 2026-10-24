Lula, Bolsonaro reach out to undecided voters in last debate of Brazil's presidential race

SAO PAULO — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro faced off Friday in their second and final debate ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff election, but this time with cooler heads than a few days ago as they tried to reach out to the few undecided voters left in the tight race.

The debate on TV Globo, Brazil's most popular broadcaster, lasted two hours and offered candidates a chance to talk about their plans in front of each other. Five days ago, the two exchanged barbs and accusations in a debate on TV Band.

Friday's debate in Rio de Janeiro had three tense moments.

Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, called Lula “nine fingers,” a pejorative nickname used by many of his supporters which references an accident the Brazilian president suffered during his time as a metal worker. The 80-year-old leader demanded an apology, which Bolsonaro gave him.

“He will have to apologize. Because the working people are watching. Millions of workers suffer accidents due to employer irresponsibility. (They are) being forced to work shifts that we shouldn’t have to work,” said Lula. “I was underage and I worked at night (when the accident happened).”

The 45-year-old Bolsonaro replied: “Lula, if I offended you by calling you ‘nine-fingers,’ I truly apologize. I didn’t mean to offend you."

The second was when Lula, in response, called Flávio Bolsonaro a vigilante, in a reference to groups linked to policemen that are operating in poor communities in Rio de Janeiro. Bolsonaro said he would rename those groups, called militias, as narcoterrorists.

“I will not allow a vigilante to call me nine fingers,” Lula said. Bolsonaro was awarded more time by mediators to respond to the insult. But instead of answering the president's accusation, he chose to talk about a different subject.

The third tense exchange was between Flávio Bolsonaro and the mother of a 5-year-old girl who was killed in a shootout that involved a policeman who had the presidential candidate as his lawyer. Bolsonaro said he doesn't believe his client was guilty.

“I am confident that it was not this police officer who fired that shot,” Bolsonaro said.

The child's mother, who was brought by Lula's campaign to the TV Globo studios, yelled from the stands in response: “She is dead.”

Lula and Bolsonaro discussed the value of the minimum wage, public security policies, Brazil's free healthcare system initiatives and incentives for agribusiness.

On Saturday, both are expected to take tens of thousands of supporters to the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in their last effort before the runoff.

Flávio Bolsonaro won the first round of voting in the presidential election by 47% to 45%, and recent polls suggest he and Lula, who is seeking his fourth nonconsecutive term, are in a very close race.

The winner will be in charge of Latin America's biggest economy and a population of 214 million. A win for Bolsonaro would increase U.S. influence in Latin America, as he is an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump. If Lula wins, Brazil will keep its distance from Washington and continue to deepen its relationship with China.

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