‘You’re coming home’: Local man invents tool to help first responders during ice rescues

WAKEFIELD, Mass — Ice fishing or pond hockey might be appealing this time of year but fun out on frozen lakes and bodies of water can turn fatal if someone falls through.

One man is working to minimize the dangers first responders face when they are called in for a rescue.

On a frigid winter day in Wakefield, inventor Sean Callanan showed the Wakefield Fire Department how a tool he designed, the ADK 3-in-1, can help save lives during an ice rescue.

The tool has a sharp serrated edge to cut through ice quickly, a measurement guide to check for safe ice, and a “T” handle acting as a pendulum for a quick release.

“No matter what, you’re coming home. And to me, that’s the most important part,” Callanan told firefighters before heading out to Lake Quannapowitt to train with the 3-in-1 tool.

Out on the ice, firefighters cut a hole for a victim and went through their usual ice rescue training but incorporated the tool to test it out.

Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan commented, “I think we were all surprised that, you know, five or six blows on the ice, and you were through. And, yeah, I mean, it works-- it works well. It really is well designed.”

Sullivan said if an ice rescue call comes in, they’ll deploy the entire shift with two people in survival suits heading out to the victim. Those two firefighters are tethered to other firefighters manning the rope.

“So, you’re looking at six or seven firefighters,” he said. Sullivan continued, “You don’t need as many bodies to deploy that tool, you could do it with theoretically with a couple of first responders and that tool is not going anywhere.”

Sullivan doesn’t plan on changing standard operating procedures but said this has a real application for smaller departments or on a larger lake.

“You know you may not have the luxury of being able to have a line tethered all the way back to shore with two or three rescuers so that’s when this ice anchoring system comes into play,” said Sullivan.

Ice rescues are still all too common.

We’ve seen several this season like in Wellesley where a man and his dog fell through the ice.

“We’re in a great position now to take on this challenge that just keeps happening again and again,” said Callanan.

Being a survivor of a near-fatal accident is something Callanan knows all too well.

Before becoming an inventor, he was a world-champion archer.

He was hit by a truck in a rest area and thrown 38 feet.

Callanan reflected, “My life changed in a split second, and I found change forever and I found myself coming out of a coma and fighting for my life and so first responders helped rescue me and I never forgot that.”

That’s why he’s focused on giving back, designing something that puts the safety of first responders - first.

He worked with the company Bohning Archery to build the ADK 3-in-1.

Bohning was Callanan’s archery sponsor. He said they built a whole company around his idea.

“My perspective changed from trying to win a national archery title or a world title to perhaps saving lives and changing things for the better by using my talent for good,” said Callanan.

The Woburn Fire Department already has the tool.

Nucar Chevrolet of Woburn gifted two to the department through the CARES program.

“I grew up in Woburn, so, you know, my grandfather was a firefighter in Woburn for 35 years, so, you know, the obvious answer was yes, hopefully, they never need to use the equipment, but it’ll allow them to do it safely and securely,” said General Manager Nucar Chevrolet of Woburn Gary Santarpio.

Woburn firefighters joined Wakefield on Lake Quannapowitt for cross-training.

It can be deployed from pretty much anywhere on an ice surface, so it doesn’t have to be close to the shore,” said Woburn Captain Joe Foley. He continued, “That’s what makes this nice. It’s portability and deploy ability.”

With or without the tool at the ready, the Wakefield Fire Department said you’re in good hands should you fall through but encourage everyone to know the ice you’re going out on.

“There’s certain things about ice that signal that it’s not safe. If it’s slushy would be wary, if maybe only half of the body of water is frozen. You have open water on the other half. Generally speaking, ice should be four inches thick to support people skating on it,” said Chief Sullivan.

He also reminded never to go after someone who has fallen through nor should you go after a pet because you could become a victim too, and call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group