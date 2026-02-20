Your Weekend adventure guide: Ice, snowboarding, and Lunar New Year magic

BOSTON — The weekend is here, and if you’re looking for something fun to do, there are plenty of options across the area.

✨ Disney on Ice – Boston

T.D. Garden — All Weekend. If you didn’t make it to Disney over February vacation, no worries—you can still see your favorite characters live on the ice. Disney on Ice is gliding through Boston with multiple shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Expect magical moments from Zootopia, Moana 2, Inside Out 2, and more.

More info: https://www.disneyonice.com/en-us/tickets/

🏂 Red Bull Heavy Metal Snowboarding Contest – Boston

City Hall Plaza — Saturday, 2:30–5:30 p.m. Craving a winter adrenaline rush? Head downtown for jaw‑dropping rail riding from some of the world’s best snowboarders. Three competition zones. Big tricks. Big energy. And the best part—it’s totally free to watch.

🐉 Lunar New Year Festival – Quincy

North Quincy High School — Sunday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Can’t make Saturday plans? Celebrate on Sunday instead at the 38th Annual Lunar New Year Festival. Enjoy a vibrant lion dance, cultural performances, Asian arts and crafts, plus delicious food and drink. Admission is free.

No matter where you end up, enjoy your weekend and stay safe!

