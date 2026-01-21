On your radar: Weekend storm looks to bring biggest snowfall of the season

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather Team is tracking a developing winter storm that could bring significant snowfall to Massachusetts from Sunday into Monday, with the potential for more than a foot in some communities.

Meteorologist Shiri Spear says the system is shaping up to be a slow-moving storm, beginning sometime Sunday and lasting well into Monday.

“At some point on Sunday, snow is going to move in. Different models have different timing — anywhere from the morning to the afternoon,” Spear explained in her morning forecast.

Slight delays tonight with a coating-1" north & west of #boston. It's a little too early for a snow map this weekend, but I'm favoring a widespread 8-12" snowfall (maybe more!). @boston25 pic.twitter.com/eqJGzfv7PT — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 21, 2026

As of now, snowfall is expected to peak overnight Sunday into early Monday, creating the potential for widespread accumulation.

“It is a little too soon to give you a snow map with set snow bands, but what I can tell you is we’re looking at a widespread snowfall, and I think the most likely outcome is 8 to 12 inches of snow, and next to that would be 12 to 15 inches of snow in some spots,” Spear added.

If the storm tracks closer, you may see totals increase with future forecasts. The higher totals are likely because the snow will be fluffy and light, thanks to colder temperatures.

Spear says it is way too early to tell the track and banding of the storm, and more precise snowfall numbers will be released as the system continues to develop.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

