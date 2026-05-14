‘Use arts to build community’: Largest Latino cultural arts center in New England opens in Boston

BOSTON — La Casa: The Center for Arts, Self-determination, and Activism is moving into a new home in Boston’s South End.

The $33 million performance space is four stories and is located on West Newton Street.

“We use the arts not only to celebrate our history, but also to build community,” said Vanessa Calderon-Rosada, the executive director of IBA, which oversees La Casa.

IBA is a community development corporation that has been active in the South End for decades.

“La Casa will have this wonderful gallery space plus become the largest Latino arts center in New England, in a moment when the Latino community continues to grow, and in a moment in which parts of our community are under attack,” said Calderon-Rosada.

When visitors arrive at La Casa, they are greeted by an enormous mural called “Future in Motion.” It was created to represent a multi-cultural, multi-generational scene in the South End. The artist, Alvin “Acoma” Colon, is a Boston-based Puerto Rican painter and muralist.

Programming at the facility will include movies, theater, dance, visual arts installations, and art classes.

“Through the arts, you really make communities stronger, more vibrant, healthier, and more engaged,” said Calderon-Rosada.

Many of the performances will take place in the facility’s largest venue: Jean and Tom Yawkey Hall.

It has state-of-the-art lighting and acoustics.

The room will seat 230 patrons for a live performance.

The organization is focused on the future and its hopes of lifting an entire community.

“This place is the place that is building a legacy that will welcome the next generation of artists, leaders, activists, and residents, looking to improve their lives, and people coming to celebrate Latino arts and culture,” said Calderon-Rosada.

La Casa has a busy weekend planned to celebrate their new home. Here are some of the highlights:

Ribbon Cutting –1:00 PM

Celebrate a historic milestone for Boston and the Villa Victoria community with the official ribbon cutting of La CASA: the Center for Arts, Self-determination and Activism. The program will include remarks of support from U.S. Senator Ed Markey, Senator Nick Collins, and Representative John Moran. Learn more and register to attend here.

Opening Night Concert featuring Eguie Castrillo – 7:00 PM

A high-energy opening night concert featuring Eguie Castrillo celebrates the public debut of La CASA and brings Boston’s new South End arts and community space to life through vibrant Afro-Caribbean music and collective celebration. Learn more and register to attend here.

Saturday, May 16

Community Open House – 1:00 - 5:00 PM

The public is invited to join La CASA’s opening weekend community open house, which invites all ages to explore La CASA’s space. The celebratory afternoon will engage community members through hands-on arts workshops, music, and dance. Learn more and register to attend.

Dance Fiesta – 8:00 PM

The high-energy Dance Fiesta will bring La CASA to life with a live DJ and vibrant Puerto Rican and Latinx rhythms, inviting the community to connect, celebrate, and dance together. Learn more and register to attend.

Sunday, May 17

Community Open House –1:00 - 4:00 PM

The public is invited to join La CASA’s opening weekend community open house, which invites all ages to explore La CASA’s space. The celebratory afternoon will engage community members through hands-on arts workshops, music, and dance. Learn more and register to attend.

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