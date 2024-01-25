On your radar: Weekend storm could bring more snow, rain to Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Keep your shovel, snow brush, and umbrella handy. Another storm could bring more snow and rain to Massachusetts this weekend.

More rain is expected to soak the region overnight into Friday morning, leading up to an unsettled weekend. Saturday will start with some flurries and drizzle in southern New England, but things will otherwise be dry. The main concern moves in on Sunday morning.

“We’ve got rain moving in across eastern Massachusetts. We’ve got a mix or snow moving in for inland towns and cities,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. “The way this is shaping up has us continuing with either rain or snow chances most of the day on Sunday.”

Spear noted that the storm will likely peak and pass at its closest overnight into Monday.

“As it pulls away, it will pull in cooler air, which allows for a change to snow,” Spear explained. “Right now, that Monday morning commute is at risk of being slow and snowy. We might have [school] delays or cancellations.”

It’s still too early to predict possible snow and rain totals, but the timeline and track will become more clear as Sunday nears.

“The rain-snow line hasn’t come into focus. The exact timeline and track hasn’t come into focus,” Spear said. “But it’s there. All of our tools are hinting at it.”

Chilly temperatures are also expected to return on the heels of this storm.

