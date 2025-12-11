On your radar: Tracking a weekend storm that could bring snow to Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — There is a threat of snow in the forecast for this weekend.

The Boston 25 Weather Team is monitoring the track of a low-pressure system that could impact Massachusetts on Sunday.

“I want to put this on your radar now. Heading into the weekend, we’ll see some changes moving through,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her latest forecast. “Saturday looks dry, but Sunday we’ll have to watch for the threat of some snow showers.”

Graf said moderate, widespread snow is expected across the region if the storm takes a closer track. A farther track would mean snow flurries, mainly south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

“Still some uncertainty to iron out, so stay tuned as we fine-tune the track and snowfall potential,” Graf wrote in her latest weather blog.

On the backend of this system, cold air will stick around through early next week, with temps in the 20s on Monday.

