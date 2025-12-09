Wednesday Weather Alert: Tracking snow and rain

BRRR

We have another day of wintry temperatures. Most towns started in the singles and teens this morning. Highs will only rise to the mid and upper 20s, so dress for FREEZING weather all day. Mostly sunny skies are expected with late day clouds.

We have a brief batch of flurries coming through between 10 PM and 2 AM that could lead to a patchy dusting on untreated surfaces.

WEDNESDAY ALERT

We have Weather Alert tomorrow for the second half of the day. The morning and midday hours look dry. It’s the afternoon that will turn soggy and breezy across eastern MA. There may be some mixed precipitation in the Worcester Hills, especially elevations around RT 2 and into the Monadnocks. Watch out for minor accumulation and slippery travel far north and west. It won’t be a significant event, but there will be a few slick spots.

It’ll be back to cold, windy, and dry conditions Thursday through Saturday before another chance for snow Sunday.

