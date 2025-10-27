On your radar: Tracking ‘big impact’ storm in Massachusetts ahead of Halloween

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather is tracking the potential for a “big impact” storm in Massachusetts ahead of Halloween.

“I’m putting this on your radar now. Our next big impact storm is on the way Thursday into Friday,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her latest forecast. “The worst of this, as of right now, appears to be late Thursday.”

While the bulk of the storm is expected to clear out by late Friday morning, it will be important to keep tabs on conditions for trick-or-treating across the region.

It's a quiet start to the week, heavier rain is on the way Thursday into early Friday. We are also keeping a close eye on Hurricane Melissa, which remains a dangerous category 5 hurricane as it approaches Jamaica today. pic.twitter.com/VG83GvtLQJ — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) October 27, 2025

“What we’re still watching is a couple of isolated showers on Friday afternoon. The trends with this storm have been later and later as we get more updates,” Graf explained. “Because this storm hasn’t fully formed yet, it’s still something to watch because I know that trick-or-treating forecast is very critical."

Graf mentioned the chance for a shower on Friday night, but improvements during the week are still possible.

This comes as Hurricane Melissa rapidly strengthened into a Category 5 storm in the Caribbean on Monday. Jamaica is facing catastrophic impacts as early as Tuesday.

