On your radar: Severe storms in Mass. on Saturday with threats of wind damage, flooding, tornado

DEDHAM, Mass. — A round of severe storms is expected to move through southern New England on Saturday, bringing threats of damaging wind gusts, flooding, hail, and even a tornado in Massachusetts.

Severe weather threat in Massachusetts on Saturday

The highest risk for severe storms is across western Massachusetts, Worcester County, and the Merrimack Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Boston 25 News Meteorologist Tucker Antico warned that the peak of the storms is expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

My latest thoughts on severe weather across the Northeast tomorrow afternoon (2-8PM)...



Solid shear & bowing segments make wind a top hazard. Training storms & high PWAT put flooding up there too. We'll need to be ready for an isolated tornado or two as well. pic.twitter.com/LXeN8ELZIx — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) September 5, 2025

Temperatures in the mid-80s and humid conditions will fuel an afternoon front, packing the ingredients for summer storms west and north of Boston.

“I am most concerned about wind damage and also some localized flooding,” Antico said in his Friday forecast. “And I’ll say this, while it’s very unlikely, a tornado cannot be ruled out.”

The South Shore, Cape Cod, and the Islands are expected to stay dry on Saturday. There is the possibility of rain reaching Boston and the coastlines later in the evening, but the chance of severe weather will have diminished by then, according to Antico.

Sunday is shaping up to be drab, with plenty of moisture in the forecast.

Because it will be cooler and less humid, severe weather isn’t a concern, but southern New England is in for cloudy skies and on-and-off showers.

