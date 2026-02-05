On your radar: How much snow is expected in Mass. this weekend? See the latest projections

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm could bring several inches of snow to Massachusetts this weekend before arctic air and brutally bitter wind chills send the region into a deep freeze.

The Boston 25 Weather team has issued a Weather Alert for this weekend due to light snow on Saturday, overnight wind gusts up to 45 mph, and then extreme cold on Super Bowl Sunday.

While Saturday won’t bring a major storm, a clipper will approach from the west, bringing widespread snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, according to a new snow map shared by Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear on Thursday morning.

Latest snow map

Snow totals could be higher along the immediate coast and Cape Cod, where up to 5 inches is possible due to ocean enhancement.

Flakes are expected to start flying Saturday morning, continuing on and off throughout the day, likely peaking in the afternoon. Snow squalls are possible. Snow will taper off by the evening.

“Keep in mind, roads may be slippery,” the Boston 25 Weather team warned in their latest weather blog.

On the heels of the fresh snowfall, extreme cold will flow in Saturday night with subzero wind chills. That blustery, brutal air will last all day Sunday, with the risk of frostbite

“Feels-like” temperatures in parts of Massachusetts could be as low as -20 degrees on Sunday morning.

