On your radar: 2 chances for snow in Mass. this weekend, including potential for larger storm

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking a drop in temperatures and two chances for snow in Massachusetts this weekend, including a coastal storm with a track that continues to waver as of Thursday.

Chances for snow this weekend

First up is Saturday, when some parts of the Bay State could see up to 2 inches of snow.

“A little more certain with those snow chances on Saturday,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

Boston and southeastern Massachusetts communities are likely to see only a coating of snow, but points west and north of Interstate 495 could receive 1-2 inches of snowfall on Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast is much trickier.

“A developing ocean storm may track close enough to bring substantial snow to eastern Massachusetts,” Spear wrote in her latest weather blog. “Unfortunately, the track won’t come into focus today - you’ll need to check back for the latest information and trends that we’re monitoring.”

Spear noted that the National Centers for Environmental Prediction’s Global Forecast System model runs have been “bouncing all over the place,” with updates varying greatly from a coating to more than 6 inches of snow in the Boston area for Sunday.

In a post on X, Spear shared a side-by-side of Wednesday night’s model and Thursday morning’s GFS models for Sunday, showing a drastic difference.

“Check out the Sunday snow forecast. Same model. Six hours apart. THIS is why we don’t publish expected snow totals 4-5 days ahead of a storm,” Spear wrote in the post.

Spear noted that the Weather Team is expected to have a clearer idea of the track and potential totals for Sunday by Friday.

