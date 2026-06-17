Young humpback whale caught in fishing gear rescued off Massachusetts coast

Mass. — A young humpback whale is getting a second chance after a dramatic rescue operation in the waters off the Massachusetts coast.

The whale was found tangled in fishing gear and unable to move freely in the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, about 21 miles east of Boston.

A team from the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown raced to the scene and carefully worked to free the whale.

Using a specialized knife attached to a 30-foot pole, rescuers were able to cut away the fishing gear and release the animal.

The whale suffered injuries from the entanglement, but firsr responders say they are optimistic about its recovery.

Officials say the successful rescue was made possible thanks to quick-thinking boaters who first spotted the whale, along with the coordinated efforts of several local agencies.

The rescue is especially significant because whale watchers had been tracking the same humpback for weeks.

The whale was already carrying scars from a previous entanglement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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